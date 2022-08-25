e-Paper Get App

MP: Fully-equipped treatment centre for malnourished kids comes up in Manpur

The building is equipped with RO water, a geyser kitchen etc. There will also be a TV in the ward, where children will be shown knowledgeable cartoons and programmes.

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A new (Nutritional Rehabilitation Center) NRC building has been completed for the treatment of malnourished children at the community centre in Manpur. This 20-bedded centre has all the necessary facilities for the treatment of malnourished children and even for their entertainment but doctors are yet to be appointed.

The construction of this building under the supervision of Mhow SDM Akshat Jain started about six months ago along with the renovation of the Manpur Community Health Center. The building has come up at the place of the old meeting hall. The building is equipped with RO water, a geyser kitchen etc. There will also be a TV in the ward, where children will be shown knowledgeable cartoons and programmes. For a better environment, a garden too has been built outside the ward. In which different types of swings are being installed.

