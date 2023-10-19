MP: FST Seizes Rs 20 L Cash From Car

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A joint field surveillance team (FST) of Satakhedi and Sitamau on Thursday had seized unaccounted cash worth over Rs 20 lakh from a car coming from Suwasara in poll-bound Mandsaur district. As per reports, FST team intercepted a car coming from Suwasara during a checking at Miriyakhedi Pulia inter-district checking point under Sitamau police station.

During checking, police seized cash worth Rs 20 lakh. The occupant of the vehicle, identified as Dinesh Suryawanshi, could not produce any documents for the cash. A probe has been initiated and river is being interrogated.

Sitamau police station in-charge Kishore Patanwala, FST magistrate Ankit Verma and team played a commendable role in the recovery. The model code of conduct is in place in the state for the assembly polls to be held on November 17. Promising all steps to ensure free and fairáelections, the administration andápolice have stepped up vigiláto curb illegal activities during the elections.

Following the directives of SP Anurag Sujaniya, local Policeáhave beefedáupásecurity across the inter-district borders as well. The police also launched a crackdown against persons travelling in vehicles with political name plates and drunk drivers.