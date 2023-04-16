MP: Friends’ fight ends in murder in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fight between two friends ended with the murder of one at Cinema Chouraha on Kukshi Road in Alirjapur on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Navneet Rathwa of Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat. The accused is Sohan Chauhan who is a resident of Semlapati village in Jobat Tehsil.

According to Alirajpur superintendent of police (SP) Hansraj Singh, the two of them used to work for a Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant in the district. Both were having a normal conversation while sitting in the street near a liquor shop at Cinema Chouraha on Kukshi Road. Suddenly, a heated argument broke out between them.

Accused Sohan Chauhan stabbed his friend Navneet Rathwa in the neck with a knife. Rathwa tried to run for his life but collapsed on a road, resulting in his death. After this, Chauhan panicked and fled the spot. Commuters alerted the police control room on seeing Rathwa’s body on the road.

On the receipt of information, the police reached the spot, prepared a panchnama after inspection and sent the body for post-mortem. The accused has been identified by the locals, said cops.

Read Also MP: Elderly woman hacked to death over suspicion of witchcraft in Alirajpur