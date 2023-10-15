 MP: Four Youths Fall In Tapti; Two Saved, Others Missing
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The rescue team successfully saved two lives as four youths fell in Tapti River near Hathnur Bridge in Burhanpur. A search operation was launched for others. The quadruple had ventured to the river for an outing with their cattle, but the situation took a dire turn when they found themselves drowned in deep waters.

As soon as the distressing news reached authorities, both the police and the state disaster response force (SDRF) swiftly reached the scene and launched their operation. One of the rescued youths has been taken to the district hospital for medical attention.

The victims hail from Sirsauda village. As of now, teams are diligently working to locate and rescue the remaining two. The entire community is hopeful of their recovery.

