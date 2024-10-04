MP: Four Of Theft Gang Arrested Over Robberies & Theft Cases

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Dhar Cyber Cell and Sardarpur and Rajgarh police stations arrested four individuals linked to robberies and theft cases. The suspects were apprehended on Thursday following extensive investigations into multiple incidents.

Among those arrested was Mohabbat Bhuria, a notorious criminal with a bounty of Rs 30,000, who was previously wanted in five cases. The gang's modus operandi involved puncturing vehicle tyres and strategically placing stones on roads to immobilise unsuspecting motorists.

Once vehicles halt, the criminals would swiftly launch attacks, robbing victims of cash and valuables. The authorities reported the recovery of Rs 1.38 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and a motorcycle utilised in the crimes. Additionally, a pick-up vehicle and a van seized earlier, were linked to the gang.

The estimated total value of goods recovered stands at approximately Rs 10 lakh. The arrests came in wake of several reported incidents, including a robbery where a complainant was attacked and robbed of Rs 80,500 and valuables while travelling back from Indore.

Other incidents involved thefts from punctured vehicles and direct assaults on victims, leading to injuries. The police officials have expressed satisfaction with the successful operation, emphasising the importance of community vigilance.

They have urged residents to report any suspicious activities to enhance public safety. The arrested suspects will be presented in court as the investigation continues to ensure justice is served.