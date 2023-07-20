 MP: Four Miscreants Fire At A House In Morena; Reason Suspected To Be Love Affair
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Four Miscreants Fire At A House At Mid-Night, Reason Suspected To Be A Love Affair | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A group of four bikers started firing at a house in Ganeshpura colony, which comes under Kotwali police station jurisdiction. No casualties were reported after the incident which took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. 

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused and the search operation is on.

According to information, one among the four accused was allegedly the son of a BJP corporator. Also, the reason behind this incident is suspected to be a love affair. The midnight firing has spread panic in the colony.

Iqbal Qureshi, a resident of Ganeshpura Colony, while lodging a complaint application at the Kotwali police station on Thursday said that he was sleeping with his family and suddenly around 2 o'clock in the night, four miscreants came at his door on two bikes.

The miscreants fired about 5 rounds and then ran away threatening to kill them.

Also, the victim allegedly has provided CCTV footage as evidence which has clearly captured the entire incident. On the basis of the same, police have registered an FIR against all unknown accused.

