 MP: Four Caught While Planning Robbery
The arrested individuals were found in possession of stolen goods, including gold tops, silver toe rings and sharp blades.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 09:27 PM IST
Arrested persons with police | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift operation, Bagh police arrested four people who were planning to commit robbery near Padlya Valley Kukshi road passenger waiting room. Two persons managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The arrested individuals were found in possession of stolen goods, including gold tops, silver toe rings and sharp blades. According to police, the accused had planned to stop vehicles and vandalise them in the bushes behind the passenger waiting room.

However, thanks to a timely tip-off, the police were able to catch the culprits in the act. The arrested individuals, identified as Sunil, Dinesh, Bahadur and Praveen, were found with stolen goods worth Rs 25,000, including gold and silver ornaments, blades and wooden sticks.

During interrogation, one of the accused, Praveen, confessed to robbing a teacher in Jhirpania village five days ago, stealing her gold mangalsutra, gold tops and silver toe ring.

Case registered

The police have recovered the stolen items from the accused and have registered a case against them under relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Arms Act.

The accused are being presented before a court in Kukshi.

