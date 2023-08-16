MP: Foundation Stone Laid For Rs 1.5 Cr New Bus Stand In Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The foundation stone for a new bus stand named after Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap to be built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore and his statue at Rs 15 Lakh were laid on the occasion of the 77thIndependence Day. MP Anil Firozia and MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan attended as chief guests.

Speaking at the event, MLA Chouhan recalled that Maharana Pratap was revered as one of the strongest warriors India has ever seen. Even after 30 years of continuous efforts, Akbar could not make Maharana a prisoner. Eventually, Akbar had to give up the idea of capturing the Maharana.

In a significant move towards improving last-mile connectivity, the new bus stand will have all the necessary amenities for the public. This move is expected to provide better connectivity and improve transportation access for people in these areas.

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena State president Shiv Pratap Singh said that Karni Sena has resolved to install 1000 statues of Maharana Pratap across the State. BJP State spokesperson Rajpal Singh Sisodia, Rajput welfare committee president Bhagwan Singh Panwar, representatives of Karni Sainik and BJP workers were also present on the occasion.