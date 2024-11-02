 MP Foundation Day: Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan Distributes Fruits To Patients In Alirajpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Foundation Day: Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan Distributes Fruits To Patients In Alirajpur

MP Foundation Day: Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan Distributes Fruits To Patients In Alirajpur

During the visit, minister Chauhan took the opportunity to inspect various hospital facilities, including the ICU and dialysis units, ensuring that the arrangements meet the community's needs.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
MP Foundation Day: Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan Distributes Fruits To Patients In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, along with MP Anita Chauhan and collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, visited the district hospital on Saturday. They engaged with patients and their families, distributing fruits and blankets to those receiving medical care, while also extending warm wishes for the Diwali festival.

During the visit, minister Chauhan took the opportunity to inspect various hospital facilities, including the ICU and dialysis units, ensuring that the arrangements meet the community's needs. He emphasised the government's commitment to improving health services in the district.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman 'Forced' To Clean Blood-Stained Hospital Bed After Husband's...
article-image

As part of the MP Foundation Day activities, new Ayushman cards were issued to beneficiaries Balkrishna Modi and Pratap Singh Sisodia, both over 70 years of age. He highlighted that this initiative is part of a campaign to ensure that senior citizens can access essential health services provided by the government.

In addition to hospital visits, the celebration included a gathering where sweets were distributed to construction workers, further fostering community spirit. Minister Chauhan, along with other officials, conveyed their best wishes for both the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day and the Diwali festival. Jobat MLA Sena Patel, SP Rajesh Vyas and various other public representatives also attended.

FPJ Shorts
‘Definition Of B***y, Pick Me, Attention Seeker’: Bigg Boss 18 Fans SLAM Kashish Kapoor For Her Words Against Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra
‘Definition Of B***y, Pick Me, Attention Seeker’: Bigg Boss 18 Fans SLAM Kashish Kapoor For Her Words Against Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra
Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show
Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show
‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday
‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday
'Woh Ro Isliye Rahe They': Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan Reveals Azhar Mahmood's Reaction After Series Win Over England; Video
'Woh Ro Isliye Rahe They': Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan Reveals Azhar Mahmood's Reaction After Series Win Over England; Video
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 7.5-Years Pre-Ayurved BAMS Degrees Course After Class 10 From 2025; Students Will...

Madhya Pradesh: 7.5-Years Pre-Ayurved BAMS Degrees Course After Class 10 From 2025; Students Will...

MP Foundation Day: Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan Distributes Fruits To Patients In Alirajpur

MP Foundation Day: Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan Distributes Fruits To Patients In Alirajpur

MP Updates: Interview Schedule For Professors Released; Higher Education Department Introduces...

MP Updates: Interview Schedule For Professors Released; Higher Education Department Introduces...

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Sachin Birla Promotes Cow Welfare In Sanawad; Gau Sevaks Felicitated In Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Sachin Birla Promotes Cow Welfare In Sanawad; Gau Sevaks Felicitated In Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At 2 Places In Badnawar, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted

Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At 2 Places In Badnawar, Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted