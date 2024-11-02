MP Foundation Day: Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan Distributes Fruits To Patients In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, along with MP Anita Chauhan and collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, visited the district hospital on Saturday. They engaged with patients and their families, distributing fruits and blankets to those receiving medical care, while also extending warm wishes for the Diwali festival.

During the visit, minister Chauhan took the opportunity to inspect various hospital facilities, including the ICU and dialysis units, ensuring that the arrangements meet the community's needs. He emphasised the government's commitment to improving health services in the district.

As part of the MP Foundation Day activities, new Ayushman cards were issued to beneficiaries Balkrishna Modi and Pratap Singh Sisodia, both over 70 years of age. He highlighted that this initiative is part of a campaign to ensure that senior citizens can access essential health services provided by the government.

In addition to hospital visits, the celebration included a gathering where sweets were distributed to construction workers, further fostering community spirit. Minister Chauhan, along with other officials, conveyed their best wishes for both the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day and the Diwali festival. Jobat MLA Sena Patel, SP Rajesh Vyas and various other public representatives also attended.