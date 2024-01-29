MP: Former Panchayat Employee Among 3 Booked For Misappropriating PMAY Fund In Sardarpur

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of financial irregularities has surfaced within the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), shaking the integrity of the scheme in Sardarpur. The police have initiated legal action against two ineligible beneficiaries, including the former computer operator from the district panchayat office, amid suspicions of broader involvement.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana disburse funds to rural residents in three installments for constructing permanent houses. Sardarpur panchayat had allocated the initial installment to numerous beneficiaries.

However, discrepancies emerged during the disbursement process. On May 7, 2018, Ajay Makwana and the then computer operator, illicitly transferred three installments totalling Rs 1,20,000 into the accounts of ineligible recipients.

A preliminary investigation by the district panchayat office uncovered Ajay Makwana's collaboration in misappropriating government funds. Using falsified documents belonging to Rameshwar and Kalu, residents of Kumarpat village, Ajay fraudulently obtained Rs 3,60,000.

Sardarpur police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna confirmed receiving the complaint from the district panchayat. A case has been filed against Ajay Makwana, Rameshwar and Kalu for their involvement in the fraud. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, with a dedicated team assigned to the task.