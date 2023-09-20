MP: Former Minister Patwari Slams BJP Govt On Corruption, Scams

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In response to BJP’s `Jan Aashirwad Yatra’, Congress initiated its `Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ from Mandsaur on Wednesday. Before the commencement of the Yatra, former minister and Yatra in-charge Jitu Patwari came down heavily on the BJP government on corruption and scams during a public meeting.

He said that the huge turnout post the Ganesh festival is a sign of public anger against the BJP government. He alleged that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh made several false promises in the last 18 years.

Raising questions on Jan Aashirwad Yatra, he accused that two lakh women across the state have been missing. He also accused the government of involvement in various examination scams and illicit liquor trade.

He added that every farmer, tribal, Dalit, and woman in the state is unhappy with the `deal-making government’ of the BJP. The anger is palpable in the Congress rally, with people expressing their frustration and giving their blessings to the Congress.

The rally witnessed the presence of various leaders including Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar, Khachraud MLA Dilip Gurjar, Kala Peepal MLA Kunal Chaudhary, Kuldeep Indora, Archana Jaiswal, district president Vipin Jain, and Rajesh Raghuvanshi.

Patwari along with senior leaders reached Pashupatinath Temple and offered prayers before commencing the Yatra. The Yatra reached Neemuch via Malhargarh Pipliya. Yatra would cover 1,700 kilometres of the Malwa Nimar region during the journey. The Yatra drew a massive crowd, and many see this as Congress’s answer to the BJP’s recent Jan Aashiwad Yatra.

