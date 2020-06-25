MP Former HM Bala Bachchan says BJP leaders are power-hungry, accuses saffron party of killing democracy by repeating Goa, Karnataka in MP

Badnawar: Close on the heels of assembly by-elections on 24 seats in the state, the arch rivals Congress and BJP have started attacking and counter-attacking each other on various issues.

In this series, state ex-home minister and Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan said that Congress will give ticket to candidates who are sure about their victories.

Replying media queries about prospective candidates in the elections, Bachchan added that ex-chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath conducting a survey across all 24 assembly seats and based on survey reports, ticket will be finalised.

Congress MLA was in Badnawar town of Dhar district, where he addressed party workers. Notably, Badnawar assembly constituency is one of the assembly seat in the state which will go for the by-polls after sitting MLA and ex-cabinet minister Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon switched from Congress to BJP along with 21 other MLAs and that leads to downfall of Congress government in the state.