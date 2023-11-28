MP: Forest Officials Swing Into Action Against Encroachers

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major operation against those who are involved in deforestation activities in Bhavsa forest range, a massive team of forest department officials swung into action here on Tuesday. The team comprising 90 forest guards, a range officer of four ranges and Burhanpur SDO Ajay Sagar reached the spot with two JCBs. By afternoon, about 15 hectares of forest land had been freed from encroachers. This action will continue till the evening. The team is also accompanied by local police personnel to ensure smooth operation and maintain law and order in the area. It is being told that here the encroachers had occupied more than 30 hectares of forest land and started farming.

By evening, more than 25 hectares of forest land will be freed from encroachers. As per the information, more than 200 encroachers have been active in beat number 437 of Bhavsa forest area for last three-four months. They destroyed amla and bamboo plantations established here in 2011. The encroachers have not only caused significant damage to the amla and bamboo plantations, but they have also disrupted the delicate ecosystem of the Bhavsa forest area.

This illegal activity has raised concerns among environmentalists and the local authorities are now working towards finding a solution to protect and restore the affected area. The forest department had taken action a couple of times, but even after this the encroaching eagles were not retreating, and hundreds of lush green trees were cut down here. After this, the forest department came into action, and today the team arrived with force to take action.

Action started at 11 am

On Tuesday, following the instructions of DFO Vijay Singh, SDO Ajay Sagar and the team reached beat No 437 of Bhavsa at 11 am and started the action to vacate the forest land from the encroachers. Not a single encroacher was found on the spot. With the help of two JCBs, the team embarked on their action and also uprooted the crop there. Tur crop was planted here. Generally, the tur crop is planted close together, but the encroachers planted the tur crop far apart to show more possession, which was uprooted. SDO Ajay Sagar said that the encroachers had invaded upon an area of about 30 hectares.

About 15 hectare area has been evicted. By evening about 25 hectares of forest land will be freed. He said that the work of digging the khanti is being done on the spot itself through JCB so that the encroachers do not try to encroach here again. Apart from this, plantation will also be done here in future.