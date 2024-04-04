MP: Forest Guard Accused Of Speaking Obscenely In Dhar, Threatening Female Employee

Representational Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident unfolded at the forest range office here in Dhar, where forest guard Manish Gehlot allegedly spoke obscenely and issued threats to a female employee.

The incident, which occurred on March 19, prompted the woman to submit an application detailing the encounter. Following an initial investigation, the police registered a case at the women's police station against Gehlot, the accused forest guard.

The female employee recounted that while she was on duty in the afternoon, Manish Gehlot approached her and began using inappropriate language. Despite her objections, the forest guard reportedly threatened her. Distressed by the incident, the woman promptly informed the ranger and the DFO.

In response to the serious allegations, the forest department initiated an internal investigation. A committee has been formed to delve into the matter, as the forest guard has also made counter-allegations.

On March 31, the female employee visited the women's police station and formally submitted her application. The police promptly recorded her statement, which detailed the obscene conversation. In-charge of the police station, Renu Aggarwal, confirmed the submission of the application and assured that action would be taken accordingly.

Both Manish Gehlot and the female employee have submitted applications to the chief officer of the forest department. The accused forest guard vehemently denies the allegations, labelling them as false.

DFO Solanki stated that the department is actively investigating the matter based on the applications from both parties. The committee's findings will determine the appropriate course of action.