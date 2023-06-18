 MP: Forest Dept, Army Launches Operation Freedom In MCTE To Track & Trap Leopard
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Forest Dept, Army Launches Operation Freedom In MCTE To Track & Trap Leopard

MP: Forest Dept, Army Launches Operation Freedom In MCTE To Track & Trap Leopard

A tiger has been in the prowl in the area for the last two months. Besides, 10 leopards are on the prowl in the forest range of Mhow and Manpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
MP: Forest Dept, Army Launches Operation Freedom In MCTE To Track & Trap Leopard |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department led by forest range officer Vaibhav Upadhyay and the army has launched Operation Freedom to make MCTE campus free of leopards.

A tiger has been in the prowl in the area for the last two months. Besides, 10 leopards are on the prowl in the forest range of Mhow and Manpur.

On Wednesday night, a leopard was sighted trying to jump over the boundary of the campus. However, its attempt was foiled by wire fencing.

The movement of big cats has forced army personnel and their family members to stay indoors reminiscent of the lockdown period.

Following leopard’s presence in the campus, normal work has been suspended for a few days in MCTE campus for safety purpose.

The forest team and armymen are monitoring the situation 24X7.

Talking to Free Press, Upadhyay hoped that the normalcy would be restored in next two days.

Operation Freedom is a unique initiative wherein forest department and army personnel are conducting search & rescue operation.

Upadhyay told Free Press that 30 forest officials along with 40 army personnel had been deployed to locate and trap leopard.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Leopards Kill 11 Goats In Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore Police Organises Drug-free Fortnight Programmes

Indore Police Organises Drug-free Fortnight Programmes

Indore: Farmer Found Murdered In A Field In Depalpur

Indore: Farmer Found Murdered In A Field In Depalpur

Indore Bags Runner-Up Spot In ‘National Water Awards’

Indore Bags Runner-Up Spot In ‘National Water Awards’

Indore: Meiteis Demand NRC In Manipur

Indore: Meiteis Demand NRC In Manipur

Indore: Officials Act Against Beggars After Free Press Expose

Indore: Officials Act Against Beggars After Free Press Expose