MP: Forest Dept, Army Launches Operation Freedom In MCTE To Track & Trap Leopard |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department led by forest range officer Vaibhav Upadhyay and the army has launched Operation Freedom to make MCTE campus free of leopards.

A tiger has been in the prowl in the area for the last two months. Besides, 10 leopards are on the prowl in the forest range of Mhow and Manpur.

On Wednesday night, a leopard was sighted trying to jump over the boundary of the campus. However, its attempt was foiled by wire fencing.

The movement of big cats has forced army personnel and their family members to stay indoors reminiscent of the lockdown period.

Following leopard’s presence in the campus, normal work has been suspended for a few days in MCTE campus for safety purpose.

The forest team and armymen are monitoring the situation 24X7.

Talking to Free Press, Upadhyay hoped that the normalcy would be restored in next two days.

Operation Freedom is a unique initiative wherein forest department and army personnel are conducting search & rescue operation.

Upadhyay told Free Press that 30 forest officials along with 40 army personnel had been deployed to locate and trap leopard.

