MP: Footballer Jyoti From Sardarpur To Be Chief Guest At Subroto Cup

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): International footballer Jyoti Chauhan will be the chief guest at the Subroto Cup football event organised by the Air Force in Delhi on Monday.

Hailing from the small town of Sardarpur, Jyoti has made a name for herself on the international sports platform.

Jyoti is the first and only female player from India to be invited as the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony of the Subroto Cup.

She performed exceptionally well at the national level, representing the Madhya Pradesh team in the Subroto Cup Delhi for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015.

Dignitaries from the region, including collector Priyank Mishra and SP Manoj Kumar Singh, have congratulated Jyoti on her achievement and expressed happiness on her being invited as the chief guest at the national football games of the Air Force. Jyoti's initial sports coach in Sardarpur, Shailendra Pal, also extended his congratulations to her.