 MP: Footballer Jyoti From Sardarpur To Be Chief Guest At Subroto Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Footballer Jyoti From Sardarpur To Be Chief Guest At Subroto Cup

MP: Footballer Jyoti From Sardarpur To Be Chief Guest At Subroto Cup

Jyoti performed exceptionally well at the national level, representing the Madhya Pradesh team in the Subroto Cup Delhi for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Jyoti Chauhan |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): International footballer Jyoti Chauhan will be the chief guest at the Subroto Cup football event organised by the Air Force in Delhi on Monday.

Hailing from the small town of Sardarpur, Jyoti has made a name for herself on the international sports platform.

Jyoti is the first and only female player from India to be invited as the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony of the Subroto Cup.

She performed exceptionally well at the national level, representing the Madhya Pradesh team in the Subroto Cup Delhi for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015.

Read Also
Bhopal: Habibganj Police Solve ₹5 Lakh Robbery; Victim's Friend Among Four Arrested
article-image

Dignitaries from the region, including collector Priyank Mishra and SP Manoj Kumar Singh, have congratulated Jyoti on her achievement and expressed happiness on her being invited as the chief guest at the national football games of the Air Force. Jyoti's initial sports coach in Sardarpur, Shailendra Pal, also extended his congratulations to her.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MONSOON MISERY: Rain Exposes Poor Civic Infrastructure In MP's Alot; Cong & BJP Councillors Write To...

MONSOON MISERY: Rain Exposes Poor Civic Infrastructure In MP's Alot; Cong & BJP Councillors Write To...

MP: 4 Of Family Returning From Haridwar Die In Road Accident In Rajasthan, 6 Others Injured

MP: 4 Of Family Returning From Haridwar Die In Road Accident In Rajasthan, 6 Others Injured

MP: Govt Primary School In Jhirpanya Falia Village Operating For Past 10 Years Without School...

MP: Govt Primary School In Jhirpanya Falia Village Operating For Past 10 Years Without School...

MP: No Roof Of Cremation Ground, Villagers Forced To Perform Last Rites In Open Amid Rain In...

MP: No Roof Of Cremation Ground, Villagers Forced To Perform Last Rites In Open Amid Rain In...

MP: Footballer Jyoti From Sardarpur To Be Chief Guest At Subroto Cup

MP: Footballer Jyoti From Sardarpur To Be Chief Guest At Subroto Cup