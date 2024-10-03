MP: Foot Talab Welcomes Navratri With Devotion & festivity

Meghnagar Navratri |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The nine-day Shardiya Navratri festival commenced at Foot Talab village, on Thursday, with religious fervour and devotees engaging in various rituals and worship practices dedicated to Goddess. At the auspicious time, the idol of Goddess Ambe was installed at the Shri Vaneshwar Maruti Nandan Kutir Hanuman temple in Foot Talab.

The temple committee, led by Mahant Mukesh Das Maharaj and other members, performed the installation. Foot Talab is renowned for hosting one of the best Garba events in the region, attracting participants from across the district.

This year, the organising committee has made extensive arrangements to enhance the experience for Garba lovers. An attractive pandal has been set up and a Kalash Yatra will be conducted. Garba Raas would be held, inviting not only local residents but also participants from nearby areas such as Amli Plateau, Agaral and Meghnagar.

Free bus services

To facilitate attendance, the organising committee would provide a free bus service from Sai Square in Meghnagar for devotees wishing to participate in the festivities.

Additionally, a Maha Aarti would be performed daily at 8 pm. Participants showcasing exceptional Garba performances would be recognised with awards, particularly couples and groups who demonstrate outstanding dance skills.