MP: Five booked in Khandwa for selling unlicensed firecrackers

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the unauthorised sale of fire crackers continues in Sardarpur town, police have launched action against those found selling firecrackers without a licence. Recently, as many as five people have been booked for selling firecrackers without relevant documents and seized a huge quantity of firecrackers.

Rajgarh SHO Kamal Singh Panwar told Free Press, that acting on a tip five teams of Sardarpur Police raided a few shops located at Mela ground and Shiv Vatika Ground on Tuesday. Police booked five people under relevant sections of the Explosives Substances Act when they failed to produce relevant documents.

Those booked have been named as Deepak Babulal, Anwar Khan, Raju Tarachand, Piyush and Vishnudas.