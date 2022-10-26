e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Five booked in Khandwa for selling unlicensed firecrackers

MP: Five booked in Khandwa for selling unlicensed firecrackers

Recently, as many as five people have been booked for selling firecrackers without relevant documents and seized a huge quantity of firecrackers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the unauthorised sale of fire crackers continues in Sardarpur town, police have launched action against those found selling firecrackers without a licence. Recently, as many as five people have been booked for selling firecrackers without relevant documents and seized a huge quantity of firecrackers.

Rajgarh SHO Kamal Singh Panwar told Free Press, that acting on a tip five teams of Sardarpur Police raided a few shops located at Mela ground and Shiv Vatika Ground on Tuesday. Police booked five people under relevant sections of the Explosives Substances Act when they failed to produce relevant documents.

Those booked have been named as Deepak Babulal, Anwar Khan, Raju Tarachand, Piyush and Vishnudas.

Read Also
Bhopal: Officials adopt wait and watch policy to ascertain pregnancy of cheetah at Kuno National...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Five booked in Khandwa for selling unlicensed firecrackers

MP: Five booked in Khandwa for selling unlicensed firecrackers

MP: AQI remains low, but PM10 crosses 600 mark and PM2.5 320 on Diwali

MP: AQI remains low, but PM10 crosses 600 mark and PM2.5 320 on Diwali

Indore: Cable operator stabbed to death, eight family members injured in group clash

Indore: Cable operator stabbed to death, eight family members injured in group clash

Indore: MBA admissions at B-schools continued till midnight

Indore: MBA admissions at B-schools continued till midnight

Indore: Sanitation workers start work at 4 am, clean city in 5 hours

Indore: Sanitation workers start work at 4 am, clean city in 5 hours