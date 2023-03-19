MP: Fire outbreak in Pithampur plastic factory, extinguished by 7 fire brigades

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory in Pithampur, of Dhar, on Sunday. The fire reportedly destroyed assets worth lakhs of rupees. The blaze continued for several hours before it was doused with the help of seven fire brigades. The area where the factory was built comes under Pithampur Police Station, Sector 3.

As soon as the information about the fire was received, the nearby factories were evacuated as a precaution. Police and fire brigade vehicles also reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. Who triggered the fire or the reason behind it is still a mystery. The extent of damage caused by the fire is yet to be estimated. At the same time, the company management was seen avoiding the media.

Sub-Inspector Brahmanand Chauhan, who reached the spot, said that as soon as the fire was reported, the fire brigade and the police reached the spot. With the help of seven fire brigades, the flames were controlled. He added, the reason behind the incident is yet to be investigated. However, no casualties were reported.

