MP: Female Leopard Falls In Well, Rescued

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A one-year-old female leopard which fell in a well in a village in Khurda village, Manpur was successfully rescued on Tuesday and brought for a medical check-up at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya (Indore Zoo), a forest official said. The villagers became aware of the situation when they heard the distressed sounds of the struggling leopard.

The news quickly spread throughout the area, prompting a substantial gathering of residents from Khurda and nearby villages who rushed to the spot and informed the forest department. Acting on the information, the team reached the spot and lowered a cage into the well to rescue the leopard. The efforts of the forest department paid off and they rescued the leopard.

Forest officials on the scene reported, "We had a veterinary doctor on standby to provide immediate medical attention if necessary. However, upon examination, the doctor declared the leopard to be in good health. "We received information about a leopard falling into the well at around 8 in the morning. After that, our rescue team reached the spot and brought him out safely. There was plenty of water in the well but the leopard was hanging on a clamp-like ladder installed to descend into the well," said Yohan Katara, superintendent, forest department. Probably, the leopard might have fallen into the well during hunting at night.

The team rescued the leopard and brought it to Kamla Nehru PraniSangrahalaya (Indore Zoo). Medical assistance will be given to the leopard and then it will be released back into the forest, he added. Meanwhile, Kamla Nehru PraniSangrahalaya in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said, "The leopard remained in the well overnight so its medical test will be conducted. It is a female leopard and its age is about one year. Looking at it, it seems to be fine but it will be released into the forest only after the medical test."