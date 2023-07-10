MP: Fear Of Defeat Troubling Congress MLA, Says BJP | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state secretary Jaideep Patel held a press conference in Kolgaon village under the Kukshi assembly constituency and accused sitting Congress MLA Honey Singh Baghel and ex-MLA representative Rajendra Patidar of misleading local farmers.

Patel accused Baghel and Patidar of spreading fake information against BJP mandal president Devendra Patidar through social media. BJP mandal president Patidar and district panchayat member Chanchal Patidar, who were also present in the press conference, asked Congress leaders to remove the post within 48 hours or be ready to face public protest.

Recently, Congress MLA Baghel had claimed in his social media post that BJP mandal president was extorting money from farmers. The post went viral resulting in resentment among the farmers, said Jaideep Patel.

Patel said that to make farming a profitable business, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had gifted many projects in the area. The Belbaba project was benefiting farmers of 25 villages of Kukshi Assembly constituency.

However, the local MLA circulated false information claiming BJP mandal president Devendra Patidar of charging Rs 1,200 from each farmer.

Patel said that BJP’s development work had left MLA Baghel worried. District panchayat member Chanchal Patidar said that from 2003 to 2023, five big irrigation projects were allotted to the region resulting in prosperity of farmers. This had left MLA Baghel worried.

BJP mandal president Devendra Patidar said that he would resign and face the law if the allegation was proved.

Patidar also warned of legal action if the MLA failed to tender an apology in next 48 hours.

Patidar added that as farmers’ committees including two farmers from every village had been constituted. Every committee member donated Rs 1,200 and received a receipt for it too. The revenue would be paid to government on behalf of the farmers.