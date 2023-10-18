MP: Farmers To Boycott Polls In Pithampur

Pithampur (Mhow): More than 100 farmers from about five villages of the industrial area Pithampur accused the government of giving away their valuable agricultural land for the Logistics Hub without the consent of the farmers and not giving compensation at the market rate.

Farmers and their families gathered at Jamodi in Pithampur, on Monday, protesting against the land acquisition.

It is noteworthy that 125 hectares of land of about 100 farmers from five villages including Kheda, Jamodi, and Sagaur of Pithampur have been acquired for the Logistics Park. Farmers alleged that the government is giving only Rs 50 per square feet compensation for the acquisition of our fertile and expensive land, whereas the market price of the land here is around Rs 5,000.

Farmers say that land cannot be acquired legally without the consent of the farmers. Under the law, it is necessary to obtain the consent of the farmers. But here the farmers say that no consent was taken from them. “We strongly oppose this land acquisition and boycott the upcoming assembly elections,” they said.

A large number of farmers including women were holding placards in their hands and raising slogans, “If there is no proper compensation to the farmers, then no votes" protested against the land acquisition. Farmers said that this is a symbolic movement. “If our demands are not met soon, we will continue to protest against it.”