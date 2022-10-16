MP: Farmers' strike against land pooling by MPIDC called off

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The hunger strike call given by more than 2,000 farmers from 32 villages of Dewas district against Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation’s (MPIDC) Land Pooling Scheme was called off on Sunday.

On behalf of the administration, tehsildar Poonam Tomar offered juice to 90-year-old farmer Ramkishan Sangi after assuring them of a proper resolution.

Earlier, farmers raised their demand for the revocation of the scheme saying that it is an anti-farmer scheme.

More than 2,000 farmers from 32 villages in Dewas district joined the hunger strike call given by the Yuva Kisan Sangathan. Protesting farmers informed that over 6,500 hectares of agricultural land has been pooled under the scheme.

Organisation president Ravindra Choudhary said that if a farmer is able to feed the country, then he is strong enough to get his right.

Choudhary added that country got independence following Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of non-violence and they will follow the same to get their land back from the government.

Congress leader Jeetu Patwari also joined the protest and called the scheme against the farmers. He said that if the government wants to set up the industries, then they must buy land from the farmers at market price.

It is against the law to grab farmers’ lands without having a discussion with them.

It is the farmers who help to form government in the state as well as in the country and if farmers come together they will force the government to repeal this anti-farmer law.

Jagdish Patel thanked all the farmers for their unity and participation in the protest.

