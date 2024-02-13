MP: Farmers Detained In Barwani Police Station

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing farmers' protest and the 'Delhi Chalo' call given by the different farmers' organisations across India, Barwani police had called the members of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh at the police station and made them sit in the police station. During this time, the district president of the federation has raised questions about this action. The district president of the federation, Madan Muwel, expressed concerns about the police decision to detain members of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, questioning the legality and necessity of such actions. He emphasised the importance of peaceful protests and urged authorities to engage in dialogue with farmers instead of resorting to forceful measures.

Notably, the Barwani administration and police are on alert mode to avert any tension in the district. Muwel said, "The Nandgaon police station in-charge said that we have to go to the police station as his seniors are calling them to meet. When we came to the police station, they made us sit here at the police station till late evening, under section 151 (assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of public peace) of the IPC." "We want to know why action was taken against us.

After all, what's our fault?" Muwel said, "They have made us sit at the police station without any notice or information. And asking for bail, but what is our fault? What crime have we committed? So they are saying don't go to Delhi. We have said that we are not going to Delhi." When contacted, ASP Anil Kumar Patidar said that some farmers had been stopped and formally made to sit in the police station. No action has been taken.