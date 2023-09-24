MP: Farmers Block Road To Seek Compensation For Damaged Soybean Crop

Spreading damaged soybean on road the farmers staged chakkam jam in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the villages of Narayankhedi, Delchibujurg and Isankhedi of Mahidpur tehsil, soybean production has reduced significantly due to reasons like scanty rainfall and Mosaic disease.

Despite informing the administration it did not wake up from its sleep and the production of soybean was only 30 to 40 kg per bigha. The angry farmers under the leadership of Tehsil President of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) Ishwar Jat Narayankhedi and many union members demanded a survey and compensation.

To demand an insurance claim, soybean crops were spread on the road and the main road was blocked. After receiving information, the Mahidpur tehsildar and police station in-charge of Mahidpur Road reached the site and talked to the farmers.

They went to the fields and got craft harvesting done in a 5×5 area, in which 90 per cent production loss was found with the assurance. A panchnama was prepared and the traffic jam was ended by the tehsildar. They said all possible assistance would be provided to the affected farmers.

