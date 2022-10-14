MP: Farmers assn submit memorandum regarding ginning merchant strike

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The members of district farmers association have submitted a memorandum to collector Shivraj Singh Verma at his office regarding ginning merchant strike. It has been mentioned in the memorandum that due to ginning merchant strike, no trader is buying their cotton produce in the market.

The strike is majorly affecting small farmers of the district, as they have to face economic hardships in the festive season. They demanded to redress their problem by ending the strike. On the other hand, while going through the memorandum, collector Verma assured the farmers that he will solve the matter after discussing it with state level authorities.

Notably, ginning traders have launched a strike from October 11 to reduce mandi tax between 0.5-1 per cent instead of 1.75 per cent. As other states are also charging less tax.