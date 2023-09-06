MP: Farmer Ends Life In Khandwa

Representative Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): One farmer from Khandwa district committed suicide by consuming some pesticides, informed Khandwa police.

Police informed that the deceased Sukhram Nigwal, 25, a resident of Deyat village under Mundi police station in Punasa tehsil of Khandwa district, was in depression after losing his standing crops.

According to his brother Chandu Nigwal, there was a flood in the village about one-and-a-half months ago, and both his oxen were washed away. Later, Patwari prepared a compensation file, but till now no compensation has been received.

After losing both of his oxen in a flood, he was a bit hopeful that he would make up the loss by selling his crops, but his hope got dashed after the area did not receive sufficient rain and his crops dried up.

Chandu said that his brother Sukhram lost crops worth Rs four lakh due to scanty rainfall. After losing his crops, he was tense about this for the last several days. On Monday he went to his agricultural field with his wife Avlasa. When his wife was busy at work, Sukhram consumed poison, Chandu said.

When his health started deteriorating, one of his friends, Lallu who worked in a nearby field, took him to the Mundi hospital on his motorcycle. But the matter was serious, so he was referred to the district hospital, where Sukhram died.

“Sukhram himself used to cultivate our and his six acres of land. He was under stress due to the drying up of cotton and soybean crops worth Rs four lakh,” Chandu said.

He was survived by his wife and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. His wife Alvasa has not been informed about her husband's death so far as she is not in condition.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: Mental Health Helplines

