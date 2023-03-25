MP: Family looted at knife-point in Jabalpur-Somnath Express, 1 injured

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of armed robbers targeted a family of six from Jabalpur on knife-point in Somnath-Jabalpur Express around 4am on Saturday and made away with cash. The incident occurred between Shujalpur and Akodiya railway station.

Gopal Chowdhary along with five family members (three women and two children) were returning to Jabalpur from Ujjain in general coach.

In his complaint to police, Gopal said that four unidentified men entered the general coach from Kalisindh Railway station. They were carrying sharp-edged knives.

They put the knives on the neck of Gopal (who was fast asleep) and asked him to handover whatever expensive items he was carrying. Family members tried to put up resistance but they stabbed him around face and neck. They later jumped off the running train at Akodiya railway station around 4.20 am.

The horror lasted about 10 minutes. Victim alerted train guard and ticket checker at Shujalpur railway station. Injured person was rushed to city civil hospital after first aid.

RPF took initial leads and attempted to identify suspects with robbers photos. RPF Ujjain officer said that a case was registered with Dehati Nalsi station and investigation was underway. He suspected hand of a local gang in the crime.