 MP: Exploitation Of Contractual Workers Surfaces In Dewas
MP: Exploitation Of Contractual Workers Surfaces In Dewas

Contractual female employee attempts suicide during Mayor's public hearing over non-payment of long-pending salaries

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A distressing incident unfolded in Dewas as a female contract employee attempted suicide by dousing herself with petrol during a public hearing of Mayor Geeta Agrawal, on Wednesday. The dramatic act highlighted the dire circumstances faced by approximately 45 women employees operating under a contractual system within the municipal corporation.

These employees gathered at the public hearing demanding their long-pending salaries. The aggrieved women, employed by an IEC Worker Corporation, disclosed that despite diligently fulfilling their duties until November 2023, they have not received their salaries for the past five months. The non-payment of wages, promised before Diwali, has plunged these workers into financial turmoil, with mounting debts and relentless pressure from creditors. Efforts to secure payment have been met with bureaucratic indifference.

Despite numerous appeals to senior corporation officials, including the commissioner, there has been a lack of tangible action or resolution. The management of the institution has cited pending bills from the corporation as a barrier to disbursing salaries, exacerbating the workers' plight. The prolonged ordeal has left the employees feeling abandoned and desperate. With no respite in sight and their financial burdens escalating, some are contemplating drastic measures like suicide.

They hold both the contracting company and the municipal corporation accountable for their precarious predicament, emphasising the urgent need for intervention and redressal. The harrowing incident underscores broader issues of exploitation and neglect faced by contractual workers in Dewas.

