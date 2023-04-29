MP: Ex-minister Chitnis visits storm affected areas, inspects crop damage in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Cabinet minister Archana Chitnis paid a visit to storm-ravaged areas of Burhanpur district on Friday and inspected crop damage and met farmers in their fields.

She consoled farmers on the damage caused during a programme organised in Bambhada village.

Chitnis, after discussing with senior officials, talked about assessing crops damaged due to storm in areas and assured farmers that she would provide all possible help to compensate the loss. Many public representatives, villagers and farmers were present along with her.

Chitnis visited Bambhada, Chandgarh and Dhamangaon villages and held discussions with farmers. She also visited houses and fields and took stock of damages caused to crops by storm and rain.

Chitnis later asked officials concerned to visit fields to assess damage caused by the storm.

During the inspection, district panchayat president representative Pradeep Patil, Shahpur municipal council vice-president representative Gopal Chaudhary and others were present.

Discussion with collector to form an immediate team

After a discussion with Burhanpur collector, Chitnis said that a team would be constituted immediately to conduct survey of Kharif crop affected by natural calamity.

Chitnis said that storm and rain caused a lot of damage to crops in gram panchayat areas, including Bambhada, Chandgarh, Dhamangaon. Along with this, roofs of the houses were also damaged.

Chitnis said that survey through patwari was time consuming. Hence, teams should be constituted immediately to survey area affected by natural calamity to ensure speedy disbursement of compensation under RBC 4.