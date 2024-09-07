 MP: ESIC Benefits Demanded For Cooperative Sector Employees
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
Rameshchandra Chandre |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Employees working in cooperative institutions, including the Central Cooperative Bank in the state, are being deprived of benefits from the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme, despite it being a legal and moral responsibility of their employer institutions, educationist and social worker Rameshchandra Chandre said, adding, they receive lower salaries and pensions, and are also denied benefits from the ESIC scheme.  

Chandre emphasised that the ESIC scheme is a self-financed scheme where employees and employers make regular contributions to provide financial security in case of accidents.

Under this scheme, 0.75 per cent of the basic salary is the contribution of the employee, while 3.25 per cent is the contribution of the employer or the management.  

Chandre expressed surprise that despite the cooperative movement's long history, no government or institution has taken action to provide these benefits to employees.

According to the Supreme Court's order, it is necessary to provide the benefit of the insurance corporation scheme if there are more than 10 employees in any non-governmental or semi-government institution.  

Chandre has demanded that the state cooperative ministry take immediate action to ensure that all employees of the cooperative sector receive ESIC benefits.

Additionally, he urged the government to consider providing these employees with Ayushman Yojana benefits after retirement as their current pension amounts are insufficient, ranging from Rs 1,000 to 2,000 per month under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

