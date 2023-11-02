MP: EPICs To Be Distributed By Nov 10

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was held with representatives of political parties in the presence of observers appointed by the Election Commission of India at the auditorium located on the third floor of administrative complex building here on Wednesday.

It was informed in the meeting that the EPIC cards of those voters whose EPIC cards have not been made available will be distributed by November 10. Acknowledgements of complaint letters will be provided to the complainant. The complainant can also lodge his complaint through the e-Vigil app by opening the app.

The Election Commission will immediately take the above action into cognizance and resolve the complaints. It was directed to the concerned ROs that after monitoring by SST, and FST and getting a satisfactory reply regarding the amount and material seized during the checking of vehicles, the concerned officers and employees will take the required action within 3-4 hours. Under the assembly elections, a total of 1,824 polling stations and three auxiliary polling stations have been made in the district.

There will be 203 critical polling stations. It was told that there are a total of 15,36,756 voters in the seven assembly constituencies of the district.

