MP: Entire Bajrang Sena Has Not Joined Congress, Only 4 People Have Joined After Being Misled, Lured, Says Bajrang Sena office bearer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The political mercury in Madhya Pradesh has shot up over Bajrang Sena workers joining Congress party as one of the office bearers of Bajrang Sena said that the entire organisation did not join the party.

"The entire Bajrang Sena has not joined the Congress party, only 4 persons joined the party after being misled and lured," National General Secretary of Bajrang Sena Gau Sewa, Ajay Dubey told reporters here on Thursday.

The four persons who joined the Congress party include, national convenor of Bajrang Sena, Raghunandan Sharma, state president Amrish Rai, Yuva Morcha state president Rajendra Thakur and former district president (Ashta) Urmila Maratha, Dubey said.

Former BJP ministers Deepak Joshi who recently joined the Congress party and Raghunandan Sharma had taken the said office bearers in the Congress. Sharma was in BJP and he was expelled from the party, he added.

'Will send legal notice to Kamal Nath'

Dubey further said that a legal notice would be sent to Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath on behalf of Bajrang Sena regarding the announcement of the entire Bajrang Sena joining the Congress party.

Notably, a group of Bajrang Sena workers joined the Congress party in the presence of PCC Chief and former CM Kamal Nath at the PCC office in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday (June 6). Bajrang Sena workers and Congress workers also recited Hanuman Chalisa together at the Congress office.

Besides, on being asked about Barang Sena joining Congress party, Former CM and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh told reporters in Indore that he did not know about Bajrang Sena.

On the other hand, Singh was spotted meeting with the Bajrang Sena national president Ranveer Pateria, convenor Raghunandan Sharma, state president Amrish Rai and other office bearers along with Deepak Joshi who recently joined the Congress, at his residence in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.