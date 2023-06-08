 MP: Entire Bajrang Sena Has Not Joined Congress, Only 4 People Have Joined After Being Misled, Lured, Says Bajrang Sena office bearer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Entire Bajrang Sena Has Not Joined Congress, Only 4 People Have Joined After Being Misled, Lured, Says Bajrang Sena office bearer

MP: Entire Bajrang Sena Has Not Joined Congress, Only 4 People Have Joined After Being Misled, Lured, Says Bajrang Sena office bearer

Former BJP ministers Deepak Joshi who recently joined the Congress party and Raghunandan Sharma had taken the said office bearers in the Congress.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
MP: Entire Bajrang Sena Has Not Joined Congress, Only 4 People Have Joined After Being Misled, Lured, Says Bajrang Sena office bearer |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The political mercury in Madhya Pradesh has shot up over Bajrang Sena workers joining Congress party as one of the office bearers of Bajrang Sena said that the entire organisation did not join the party.

"The entire Bajrang Sena has not joined the Congress party, only 4 persons joined the party after being misled and lured," National General Secretary of Bajrang Sena Gau Sewa, Ajay Dubey told reporters here on Thursday.

The four persons who joined the Congress party include, national convenor of Bajrang Sena, Raghunandan Sharma, state president Amrish Rai, Yuva Morcha state president Rajendra Thakur and former district president (Ashta) Urmila Maratha, Dubey said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Held With 37.26 Litres Of Illicit Liquor In Bangrasiya
article-image

Former BJP ministers Deepak Joshi who recently joined the Congress party and Raghunandan Sharma had taken the said office bearers in the Congress. Sharma was in BJP and he was expelled from the party, he added.

'Will send legal notice to Kamal Nath'

Dubey further said that a legal notice would be sent to Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath on behalf of Bajrang Sena regarding the announcement of the entire Bajrang Sena joining the Congress party.

Notably, a group of Bajrang Sena workers joined the Congress party in the presence of PCC Chief and former CM Kamal Nath at the PCC office in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday (June 6). Bajrang Sena workers and Congress workers also recited Hanuman Chalisa together at the Congress office.

Besides, on being asked about Barang Sena joining Congress party, Former CM and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh told reporters in Indore that he did not know about Bajrang Sena.

On the other hand, Singh was spotted meeting with the Bajrang Sena national president Ranveer Pateria, convenor Raghunandan Sharma, state president Amrish Rai and other office bearers along with Deepak Joshi who recently joined the Congress, at his residence in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

Read Also
Sehore Borewell Case: 2.5-Year-Old Shrishti, Who Wrestled For Life For 55 Hours, Declared Dead
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Entire Bajrang Sena Has Not Joined Congress, Only 4 People Have Joined After Being Misled,...

MP: Entire Bajrang Sena Has Not Joined Congress, Only 4 People Have Joined After Being Misled,...

MP: Two Booked For Violating Animal Relief Order, Using Bullock Carts To Ferry Goods In Scorching...

MP: Two Booked For Violating Animal Relief Order, Using Bullock Carts To Ferry Goods In Scorching...

MP: 'I Do Not Know About Bajrang Sena', Says Digvijaya Singh On Bajrang Sena Workers Joining...

MP: 'I Do Not Know About Bajrang Sena', Says Digvijaya Singh On Bajrang Sena Workers Joining...

Indore: Prevalence Of Brain Tumour More In Men Than Women But No Registry Available In India

Indore: Prevalence Of Brain Tumour More In Men Than Women But No Registry Available In India

Indore: 'Habits Are Essential For  Creating Brighter Future' -A session on ‘Habit...

Indore: 'Habits Are Essential For  Creating Brighter Future' -A session on ‘Habit...