MP: Encroachment On Govt Land Leaves Temple Town In Tatters

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Encroachments on government land in markets and on roads of temple town Omkareshwar has become a nuisance for commuters and pilgrims. Even municipal council (MC) and local police authorities are finding it difficult to remove them.

Guest houses, hotel accommodations have come up illegally on government land worth crores of rupees. Encroachments alongside major roads have been creating hurdles in hassle-free movement of pedestrians and pilgrims besides triggering traffic jams.

According to sources, area near Gajanan Ashram was controlled by encroachers. The administration has failed to initiate any action owing to political pressure.

In view of the rising influx of devotees in the temple town, the government and administration should act promptly to free town from the clutches of encroachers.

Town has recently witnessed heavy inflow of visitors keen to visit the Statue of Oneness which depicts Adi Shankaracharya as a 12-year-old.

Bajrang Bahadur, SDM, Jyotirlinga Temple Administrator has assured of strict action against encroachers in the town.