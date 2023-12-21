 MP: Encroachers Attempt To Grab Community Land; Prez Injured During Stone Pelting
The society president and his companion were injured as encroachers pelted them with stones during their visit to the site.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
MP: Encroachers Attempt To Grab Community Land; Prez Injured During Stone Pelting | Representative Image

Tanda (Madhya Pradesh): Encroachers attempted to grab jain community-owned agricultural land leading to a violent altercation between two groups in Tanda on Wednesday evening. The society president and his companion were injured as encroachers pelted them with stones during their visit to the site.

As per information, the incident occurred when society president Paras Jain accompanied by Awadhesh Sachan arrived at agricultural land (plots marked as survey numbers 170, 172, 173).

Meanwhile, an encroacher identified as Rajesh Bhil (resident of Kharwali), confronted them, alleging ancestral ownership of the land and also made abusive remarks at Jain.

Tensions escalated as the accused resorted to stone attack along with accomplices. In a bid to avoid the stone attack, the duo hid behind a tree and promptly notified the police about the incident. However, upon the arrival of the police, the accused successfully fled the scene. Duo had received minor injuries around their legs and back.

Case registered

On the basis of a complaint filed by Jain, a case was registered with the police station. Earlier too, disruptions by the accused hindered agricultural activities on the land, prompting repeated appeals from the Jain community to address the situation.

Expressing grave concern over the escalating situations, community members urged SP to swiftly intervene, apprehend the accused, and ensure appropriate legal action is taken.

