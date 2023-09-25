 MP Employees Congress Protests Against Action On Nursing Officers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Employees Congress Protests Against Action On Nursing Officers

MP Employees Congress Protests Against Action On Nursing Officers

Health department cuts salary, stops increment of 1,354 nursing officers on Indore division for going on strike in July

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate by the action against the nursing officers by the health department for striking work, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Congress submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner, which was addressed to the Chief Minister.

The regional director, health has cut the salary of 1,354 nursing officers of Indore division and also stopped their increment for going on strike for seven days to press their demands in July, this year. The directorate of health services had ordered all regional directors and CMHOs to take action against the agitating nursing staff members. 

The orders by the health department have left the members of the nursing officers association angry as they claimed that they had postponed the strike on the assurance of the health minister and the medical education minister. “Staff and employees of various departments often strike work to press their demands but no such action has ever been taken against them. Only nursing officers of health department have been made an exception.

Such strike was done by the nursing officers of medical education department as well but no action was taken against them,” president of MP Employees Congress Mahesh Gothwal said. The nursing officers had gone on a strike across the state for six days from July 10 to press for their demands including Grade -II pay scale, night allowance, hike in nursing students’ stipend, etc. They had launched a phase-wise protest which culminated in an indefinite strike. The principal bench at Jabalpur High Court had called the strike illegal after which they postponed the strike.

Read Also
Indore: Solar Panels Installed At Holkar Stadium Inaugurated, Will Reduce Carbon Emissions
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Striking Railway Employees Plan To ‘Intensify’ Agitation

MP: Striking Railway Employees Plan To ‘Intensify’ Agitation

MP: 'Naturopathy Should Establish Its Reputation'

MP: 'Naturopathy Should Establish Its Reputation'

MP: Guest Scholars Stage Demo Seeking `One State One Policy’ Status

MP: Guest Scholars Stage Demo Seeking `One State One Policy’ Status

Indore: Group Clash Over Creating Noise Pollution With Modified Silencer Of Bike

Indore: Group Clash Over Creating Noise Pollution With Modified Silencer Of Bike

Indore: On The Run drug Peddler Arrested

Indore: On The Run drug Peddler Arrested