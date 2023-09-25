MP Employees Congress Protests Against Action On Nursing Officers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate by the action against the nursing officers by the health department for striking work, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Congress submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner, which was addressed to the Chief Minister.

The regional director, health has cut the salary of 1,354 nursing officers of Indore division and also stopped their increment for going on strike for seven days to press their demands in July, this year. The directorate of health services had ordered all regional directors and CMHOs to take action against the agitating nursing staff members.

The orders by the health department have left the members of the nursing officers association angry as they claimed that they had postponed the strike on the assurance of the health minister and the medical education minister. “Staff and employees of various departments often strike work to press their demands but no such action has ever been taken against them. Only nursing officers of health department have been made an exception.

Such strike was done by the nursing officers of medical education department as well but no action was taken against them,” president of MP Employees Congress Mahesh Gothwal said. The nursing officers had gone on a strike across the state for six days from July 10 to press for their demands including Grade -II pay scale, night allowance, hike in nursing students’ stipend, etc. They had launched a phase-wise protest which culminated in an indefinite strike. The principal bench at Jabalpur High Court had called the strike illegal after which they postponed the strike.