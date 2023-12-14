MP: Emphasis Laid On Streamlining Traffic Rules

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Divisional Road Safety Committee was organised in the NIC room of Simhastha Mela office on Wednesday under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Dr Sanjay Goyal. During the review of the campaign being run for public awareness on road safety, it was informed that from January, campaigns will be run from time to time on traffic rules and road safety and awareness programmes will also be organised. The divisional commissioner gave instructions to make preparations for this.

Wherever there were black spots in the division, instructions were given to identify them and fix them. On the action of installing radium strips to prevent accidents on tractor trolleys on national/ state routes, the divisional commissioner said that more work needs to be done on this in all the districts. District collectors should innovate on fitting radium strips on tractor trolleys in their respective districts. Establish coordination with tractor showroom operators. Also, a proposal should be made for installing reflectors from the CSR fund.

On traffic control in urban areas, the divisional commissioner directed that speed limits for vehicles should be set at major places in the cities. Speed limit sign boards should be installed at various places. Its district-wise data should be prepared. Wherever there are interceptions, blind turns and curves warning boards should be installed in advance. IG Santosh Kumar Singh, DIG Anil Singh Kushwaha, collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Sachin Sharma, RTO Santosh Malviya, project director of NHAI and divisional officers of PWD were present in the meeting in the NIC room.

Besides, collectors and other senior administrative officers of all the districts of the Ujjain division also attended the meeting through video conferencing.