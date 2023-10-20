MP Elelction 2023: Strong Rooms To Be Monitored 24X7 At Nehru Stadium

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The strong rooms set up at Nahru Stadium will be monitored round the clock through a control room. CCTV cameras have been installed at every possible position of the Stadium.

Assembly constituency-wise strong rooms have been made at Nehru Stadium for the assembly elections. Arrangements have been made to keep electronic voting machines (EVMs) in these strong rooms under tight security.

Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T reached Nehru Stadium on Thursday and took stock of the arrangements. On this occasion, IMC commissioner Harshika Singh, additional collector and deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi and officials of other concerned departments were present.

It was informed that strong rooms are being made as per the instructions given by the Election Commission of India. The strong room is almost ready. Electronic voting machines will be kept in these strong rooms under tight security.

Arrangements have been made to continuously monitor the strong room through CCTV cameras. Collector Dr. Ilayaraja reached each strong room and saw the arrangements and gave necessary directions to the officials. He also inspected the monitoring arrangements of the strong room through CCTV cameras.