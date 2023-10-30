 MP Elections 2023 : Today Is Last Day To File Nomination
ADM Sapna Lovanshi said that the arrangement for parking the vehicles will be outside the Collector's office 100 meters away.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the last date for filing nomination papers for all 9 Assembly constituencies in the district, candidates can submit their nomination papers till 3 pm and they are allowed to enter from any of the gates. Only four persons will be allowed to enter the Collectorate office with one candidate.

ADM Sapna Lovanshi said that the arrangement for parking the vehicles will be outside the Collector's office 100 meters away. There will also be strong security arrangements in the Collector's office.

As per the schedule decided by the Election Commission of India, the last date to file nomination papers is October 30. The time for filing nomination papers will be from 11 am to 3 pm. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 31. Candidates will be able to withdraw their names till November 2.

