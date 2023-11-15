MP Elections 2023: 'Sooner You Get Rid Of Congress, Faster Will Be Development', Says UP CM Yogi in Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday trained his guns on the Congress Party, saying that the grand old party inflicted wounds of terrorism, naxalism, corruption, separatism, unemployment, and starvation upon the country.

In his last public gathering for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the UP CM accused the Congress of hindering the development of the resource-rich region of Chhindwara.

"They (Congress) have hindered the development of this resource-rich region over the years, but in the past nine years, under the BJP's leadership, India's global standing has grown, and positive changes have been witnessed. The sooner you get rid of Congress, the faster there will be development in the state," Yogi said in a rally in Chhindwara.

Yogi further said that despite Congress's 40-year rule in the region, the state lagged behind in the race for development, even with their leaders serving as Chief Ministers and ministers at the Centre.

"Congress inflicted wounds of terrorism, naxalism, corruption, separatism, unemployment, and starvation upon India," he added.

CM Yogi also accused Congress leaders of prioritising personal development over the progress of Chhindwara.

"Probably Kamal Nath ji was also a member of that cabinet, who had given an affidavit in the Supreme Court that Ram-Krishna did not exist. Congress raises questions on the existence of Sanatan Dharma and India, hence the sooner we can get rid of it, the faster development will move forward. We are fighting an all-out battle for the unity, integrity and prosperity of the country," he added, appealing to people to vote for BJP candidate from Chhindawara Vivek Bunty Sahu.

In what is expected to be an intense political showdown, the determined BJP finds itself pitted against a resurgent Congress in a high-stakes battle for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023.

The BJP faces the challenge of overcoming over 18 years of incumbency in the state and a resurgent Congress. BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu steps up to contest for the second time from Chhindwara against Congress senior leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and is certain of winning.

In 2019, Vivek Bunty put up a strong electoral fight by challenging Kamal Nath in his own political stronghold. He narrowly lost the election to the then-Chief Minister by a margin of just 25,000 votes.

The state is set to undergo polls on November 17. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

