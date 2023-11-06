MP Elections 2023: Raja Maharaja Purchased, But Poor Still Stand With Congress, Says Diggy In Ratlam

Digvijaya Singh |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said that Raja Maharaj had been purchased but the poor could not be purchased. “Poor is still standing with Congress,” he said.

Addressing an election meeting in Ratlam Rural assembly constituency’s Birmaval village, on Sunday, Singh claimed that there is a wave of change in the state.

He said that it is not an election between two persons but it has to be seen which party should come in power in the state. “Congress government fell within 15 months rule because Raja Maharaja has been purchased,” he said.

In the first election rally of Congress in Ratlam Rural by any senior Congress leader, Singh blamed the BJP was making false promises. Singh alleged that the power of sarpanch has been withdrawn by the BJP government.

He assured that all the promises made by Congress will be fulfilled. After coming into power Congress will waive the loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh, while earlier in 15 months Congress government loans of 27 lakh farmers have been waived.

Singh reached by helicopter at village Birmaval to address election meeting. Later he addressed workers at Mohan Garden in Ratlam City.

