MP Elections 2023: Gujarat CM Seeks Support For BJP Candidate Maru In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel addressed a public gathering in Barlai village to seek support for BJP candidate Aniruddha (Madhav) Maru from the Manasa assembly constituency.

Emphasising the necessity of every vote in securing a prosperous future for Madhya Pradesh and India, Patel stressed the BJP's commitment to fulfilling promises and driving development.

Encouraging the electorate to empower Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Patel urged voters to press the lotus symbol button to reinforce the BJP's stance on both unfulfilled promises.

Maru highlighted achievements in developmental projects worth Rs 4,000 crores during his tenure. He urged residents to recognise the lack of progress under the previous 15-year rule and reject candidates who failed to deliver results.

Warning against candidates seeking votes despite a track record of unfulfilled promises, Maru called for support to ensure the BJP's governance and advancement in the region.

The event saw a large crowd of party office-bearers and supporters, emphasising the significance of choosing a candidate committed to genuine progress and development for Manasa's future.