MP Elections 2023: Congress Expels Rebel Candidate In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress leadership took decisive action against persons who defied the party's directives during the current assembly elections in Alirajpur district.

Surpal Ajnar, who is contesting as an independent candidate after rebelling against the party and his sister, Hazribai Ajnar, district panchayat member, have both been expelled from the party.

This stern move was initiated by the district Congress committee president, Omprakash Rathore, under the authority of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath and vice president, organisation in-charge Rajiv Singh.

Surpal Ajnar has been ousted from the primary membership of the Congress for six years. Furthermore, Hazribai Ajnar, the district Mahila Congress president, has also faced a similar fate for her involvement in activities contrary to the party's interests.

Omprakash Rathore emphasised that the party would not tolerate leaders or workers engaging in anti-party activities during the assembly elections. He stressed that stringent disciplinary actions would be imposed on those in violation. This action serves as a reminder of the party's commitment to maintaining discipline and unity within its ranks in Alirajpur district.

