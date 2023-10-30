 MP Elections 2023: Congress Candidate Prabha Gautam Files Her Nomination From Dhar
Different organisations accorded her warm welcome.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate from Dhar, Prabha Balmukund Singh Gautam filed her nominations from the respective seat on the last day of nominations here on Monday.

Many senior party leaders, including district Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar, former MLA Balmukund Singh Gautam, senior leader Sadashiv Solanki and others were present at the nomination rally.

Gautam reached Dhareshwar temple before her Jan Ashirwad Yatra and took blessings of Baba Dharnath. After this, she participated in the Jan Arshivad-cum-nomination rally that started in Lal Bagh, which passed through the main roads and intersections of the town and concluded at the District Congress Office, where senior people united in their address and pledged to make Congress win.

The public and social organizations welcomed Gautam by setting up platforms at various places where all the communities including Majhi Samaj, Brahmin Samaj, Zulfkar Shaikh of City Congress Committee, Madhya Pradesh Congress Medical Cell, Congress Trade and Industry Cell District Dhar, Rakesh and other organizations accorded her warm welcome. 

