MP: Election of chairman in limbo as committee members resign

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): All committees of district panchayat formed less than a month back were dissolved after five members resigned from the post of committee members.

According to information, after the district panchayat election five committees - committee for agriculture standing committee, education committee, communication and work committee, cooperative and industry committee, and health, women and child welfare standing committee were formed on August 30.

Five members of these committees Ramkali Bai Kishan Dhande, Bhavna Kishor Patil, Chintaram Chogilal, Ashok Patel and one other, resigned from their posts as committee members before the chairman's election scheduled for Wednesday. As a result, the process of election of chairman could not be held.

Members resigned just before start of meeting

A meeting was called for the selection of the chairman on Wednesday here in the district panchayat office.

However, before the proceedings could start these five members tabled their resignations. They did not come to the office but sent their resignations with other persons. Members who had reached the panchayat office including Gedu Bai, Anil Rathore, and Lalita Bai for the elections had to return.

Meeting date changed for third time

As per the rules, the election of the chairman has to be done within 30 days of the formation of the committees of the district panchayat, but this has not happened. Earlier, the meeting was called on September 5 but was postponed.

Later it was scheduled to be held on September 22, but only three members arrived.

ADM and election officer Shailendra Singh Solanki fixed the next date as September 28, but the process could not be completed because of the resignation of the five members.

