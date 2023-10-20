 MP Election 2023: Today Is Last Day To Add Name To Voter List
There is provision that even 10 days ahead of last date of filing nomination papers by candidates names can be added to the voter list. 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Friday i.e. October 20 is the last day to apply for adding name in the voter list so that the applicant can cast the vote in assembly elections scheduled for November 17. 

The Model Code of Conduct became effective with the release of information about Assembly election 2023 in the State by the Election Commission of India on the 9th of this month.

As per the instructions of the Commission, after the announcement of elections, receipt of Form-8 for amendment and Form-7 for cancellation of entries in the voter list has been stopped.

The forms received through online app after September 9, will not be processed until the election process is completed.

However, under the direction of collector and district election officer Dr Ilayaraja T, the work of revising the voter list is being done as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

According to the instructions given by the Commission, eligible persons who have been left out from registering their names in the voter list can apply for registering their names till 10 days before the last date of filing nomination papers.

This date is October 20, 2023. Citizens are expected to check their name in the voter list and if their name is not registered in the voter list, they should apply on Form-6 to get their name registered in the voter list, so that they can vote in the Assembly elections 2023.

article-image

