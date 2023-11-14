MP Election 2023: Special Arrangements Made For Distribution Of Polling Material

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive preparations are going on for voting to be held on November 17 in the district. Preparations are almost in the final stages. Electronic voting machines and voting materials will be distributed to the polling parties for all the nine assembly constituencies of the district from Nehru Stadium from the morning of 16th November.

A huge dome has been prepared in Nehru Stadium for the distribution of material to be given to the polling parties. Polling tables station-wise have been set up under the dome. Nodal officer for material distribution and additional commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Abhilash Mishra informed that the arrangement of tables and chairs in Nehru Stadium has been made assembly constituency-wise.

There will be tables and chairs for a total of 2,561 polling stations in all nine assembly constituencies in the district. This arrangement is being made under the guidance of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T. Each assembly constituency has been given different colours for identification.

He informed that 170 windows (queues) of tables and chairs have been made for nine assembly constituencies. These windows (queues) will be sector and polling station-wise. A maximum of 20 polling stations have been placed in one window. 18 in Depalpur assembly constituency, 22 in Indore-1, 18 in Indore-2, 13 in Indore-3, 14 in Indore-4, 26 in Indore-5, 17 in Mhow, 21 in Rau and 21 in Sanwer assembly constituency.

Separate gates have been made for the entry and exit of polling parties for all assembly constituencies. Gate number-1 will be for polling parties of Rau and Mhow assembly constituencies. Similarly, Gate No. 2 Indore-1 and Indore-5, Gate No. 6 Indore-3 and Indore-4, Gate No. 7 Indore-2, Sanwer and Depalpur have been made for the voting parties.

After voting, the material will be collected from the same table from which the material is given to the polling parties. A total of 170 teams have been formed to distribute and collect voting material. Four employees and five assistants have been appointed in one team to make a total of nine personnel in one team. The teams formed for distribution and procurement of material have been given training at Rabindra Natya Grih. Today, practical training was also given to these teams.

Read Also Congress Uses Tribals Just As Vote-Bank, Says Modi As He Wraps Up MP Poll Campaign Rallies

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)