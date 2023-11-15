MP Election 2023: Sendhwa Showcases Tough Fight Between Arya, Solanki

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): As the final hours of the assembly election campaign ticked away, Sendhwa witnessed heightened political activities, especially in the triangular contest featuring BJP candidate Antar Singh Arya, Congress' Montu Solanki and Aam Aadmi Party's Nansingh Nawade.

The primary battleground showcases a tough competition between BJP and Congress. During the campaign's last hours, both parties unleashed vigorous public relations efforts, with candidates visiting numerous villages in rural areas to connect with voters.

BJP showcased its rural strength, with City Mandal and Municipal Council president Basantibai Yadav leading a substantial workforce in various city wards. Former minister and BJP candidate Antar Singh Arya, accompanied by hundreds of workers, engaged in public relations in the Dhavali area.

Arya's son Vikas Arya and daughter-in-law Kavita Arya mobilised hundreds of workers for door-to-door canvassing in Chachariya village, seeking significant support for Arya. Notably, Chachariya is the home village of Congress candidate Montu Solanki.

Despite BJP's claims of victory in the area, Congress countered with a massive rally in the city led by Montu Solanki, who appealed to residents to vote for Congress.

The rally drew a substantial number of rural workers. With the campaign concluded, the focus shifted to door-to-door canvassing. Citizens are urged to exercise their voting rights and encourage others to contribute to the democratic process.

