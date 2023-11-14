 MP Election 2023: Rahul Dubs MP As Country's 'Corruption Capital'
FP News Service PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday dubbed Madhya Pradesh as country's "corruption capital" accusing the BJP-led government of indulging in rampant "corruption".

Gandhi told the gathering, "The Congress had formed government in MP (after the 2018 polls) and the moment it started working for farmers by waiving loans of 27 lakh cultivators, the BJP, in collusion with big industrialists, stole your government of farmers, labourers and small shop owners and came back to power...

This Madhya Pradesh is the capital of corruption in the country," he claimed while addressing a public meeting in MP's Neemuch district. He also promised a caste census if the Congress comes to power at the Centre and in states and expressed confidence that his party will sweep the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

If the Congress comes to power at the Centre and in states, the first thing it will do is to conduct a caste census to know the exact number of OBCs and do justice to them, the former party president said.

article-image

