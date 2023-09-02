MP Election 2023: Police Commissioner, Collector Inspect Polling Booths

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections are going on at a large scale in the district. Police commissioner Makrand Deouskar and district election officer and collector Ilayaraja T on Friday inspected polling stations being set up for the elections as part of these preparations.

During the inspection, they observed the availability of facilities and other arrangements provided to the voters at the polling stations.

They instructed the concerned officials to ensure that polling stations are set up as per the norms set by the Election Commission of India and that all necessary facilities for voters must be provided as per the norms set by the Election Commission of India.

The two officers first went to the polling booth to be set up in the CPWD office located in front of the Residency. After this, they visited the polling booth of MPPSC office, Moosakhedi School, premises of Public Health Engineering Department located at Moosakhedi, Government Primary School Building, Pipliyahana, Agarwal Public School, RI Training Centre, Karnataka Vidya Niketan, Khajrana School and other places. During the inspection, they discussed regarding Minimum Mandatory Facility (MMF). They saw ramps made for disabled people, help desks for voters, toilets, water in toilets, drinking water, separate arrangements for entry and exit of voters, lighting arrangements in polling booths, electricity connections, fans, tube lights, furniture arrangements etc.

They directed that ramps should be constructed as per the standards prescribed for the disabled. If necessary, railings should also be installed. Efforts should be made to have separate toilets for male and female voters. They said that adequate arrangements for drinking water for the voters must be made. They also inspected the security arrangements of the polling stations.

